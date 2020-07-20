All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 11339 Mandarin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
11339 Mandarin Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

11339 Mandarin Drive

11339 Mandarin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11339 Mandarin Drive, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11339 Mandarin Drive have any available units?
11339 Mandarin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 11339 Mandarin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11339 Mandarin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11339 Mandarin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11339 Mandarin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11339 Mandarin Drive offer parking?
No, 11339 Mandarin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11339 Mandarin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11339 Mandarin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11339 Mandarin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11339 Mandarin Drive has a pool.
Does 11339 Mandarin Drive have accessible units?
No, 11339 Mandarin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11339 Mandarin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11339 Mandarin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11339 Mandarin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11339 Mandarin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College