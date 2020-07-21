All apartments in Lake County
October 18 2019

10819 Siena Drive

Location

10819 Siena Drive, Lake County, FL 34711
Lake Crescent Pines

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 2-car garage home, located in Lake Crescent Pine community in Clermont, will be available soon! This home offers an open floor plan with living/dining combo. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, breakfast bar, pass-through window, double basin sink, plenty of countertop space, updated light fixture, and closet pantry. The kitchen flows into the living room / dining room open area featuring with slider doors that provide access and views to beautiful large backyard. The master suite includes a bathroom with a walk-in shower. Guest bedrooms offer plenty of space, and have access to guest bath with shower/tub combination. The home provides a warm feel with desirable features of neutral tone paint and updated touches throughout. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,225

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 Siena Drive have any available units?
10819 Siena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 10819 Siena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10819 Siena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 Siena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10819 Siena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10819 Siena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10819 Siena Drive offers parking.
Does 10819 Siena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 Siena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 Siena Drive have a pool?
No, 10819 Siena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10819 Siena Drive have accessible units?
No, 10819 Siena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 Siena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10819 Siena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10819 Siena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10819 Siena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
