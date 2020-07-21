10819 Siena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 2-car garage home, located in Lake Crescent Pine community in Clermont, will be available soon! This home offers an open floor plan with living/dining combo. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, breakfast bar, pass-through window, double basin sink, plenty of countertop space, updated light fixture, and closet pantry. The kitchen flows into the living room / dining room open area featuring with slider doors that provide access and views to beautiful large backyard. The master suite includes a bathroom with a walk-in shower. Guest bedrooms offer plenty of space, and have access to guest bath with shower/tub combination. The home provides a warm feel with desirable features of neutral tone paint and updated touches throughout. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,225



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.