Amenities

pool ceiling fan basketball court tennis court internet access range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool internet access tennis court

Ready to move in 2/1 located in Vacation Village. Included in your rent is Cable T/V, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Pest Control & Grounds Maintenance.All you pay for is your electric. Vacation Village is a Gated Community and has deeded access to Lake Louisa. The community features a Olympic size Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball courts,and much much more. Home is conveniently located.