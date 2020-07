Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

- One Bedroom / One Bathroom with Balcony on the first floor unit the face the Tennis Court. 744 sqft. the was renovated on 2014. Located at Bella Vista apartments a Gated community just minutes away from 192 ave and Downtown Kissimmee.

Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Tennis court, Club house



(RLNE3205437)