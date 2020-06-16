4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym game room playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Venetian Bay Villages Townhouse - This beautiful freshly painted three bedroom two bath townhouse conveniently located in the Kissimmee near Disney and all major attractions Orlando has to offer. Utility Room with washer & dryer. All bedrooms are upstairs. Gated community, pool to enjoy all year round, gym, playground, volleyball court, tennis court, basketball court and much more. A must see.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 895-9811 or email vene4009-104@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



No Pets Allowed



