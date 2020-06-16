All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104

4009 Venetian Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4009 Venetian Bay Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Venetian Bay Villages Townhouse - This beautiful freshly painted three bedroom two bath townhouse conveniently located in the Kissimmee near Disney and all major attractions Orlando has to offer. Utility Room with washer & dryer. All bedrooms are upstairs. Gated community, pool to enjoy all year round, gym, playground, volleyball court, tennis court, basketball court and much more. A must see.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9811 or email vene4009-104@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3362895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 have any available units?
4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 have?
Some of 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 currently offering any rent specials?
4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 is pet friendly.
Does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 offer parking?
No, 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 does not offer parking.
Does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 have a pool?
Yes, 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 has a pool.
Does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 have accessible units?
No, 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 VENETIAN BAY DR #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College