Amenities

on-site laundry accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Nice Condo in Gated Community! - 1st floor unit in gated community near LOADS of shopping and major highways. Tiled throughout except bedrooms which are split. Screened lanai, indoor laundry room. Nice interior touches. Handicap accessible with roll in shower and low kitchen sink. HOA approval required. .

Call Jill at 407 491 6967 for approval.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3610370)