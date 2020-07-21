Rent Calculator
2613 Birchwood Avenue
2613 Birchwood Avenue
2613 Birchwood Avenue
2613 Birchwood Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Oak Hollow
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage
Fenced yard with covered patio.
All major appliances.
Rent includes lawn care
Small pet considered with additional pet fee.
App Fee $100 per adult, $149 admin fee due on move in day, $1,590 Min Sec Dep.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue have any available units?
2613 Birchwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
Is 2613 Birchwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Birchwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Birchwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Birchwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Birchwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Birchwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2613 Birchwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Birchwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Birchwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
