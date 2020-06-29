All apartments in Kissimmee
2555 Kari Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34744
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2555 Kari Drive have any available units?
2555 Kari Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2555 Kari Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Kari Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Kari Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 Kari Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2555 Kari Drive offer parking?
No, 2555 Kari Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2555 Kari Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Kari Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Kari Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2555 Kari Drive has a pool.
Does 2555 Kari Drive have accessible units?
No, 2555 Kari Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Kari Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Kari Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Kari Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2555 Kari Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

