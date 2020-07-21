1906 West Penfield Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1226354



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.This 3/2 home is located in Kissimmee and has carpet throughout and in the great room it has hardwood floors surounding a nice fireplace and carpet with double doors to go out into the large screened in lanai. Home is close to Orlando, airports, shopping, restarants with plenty of surrounding activities for your enjoyment. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Fireplace,Screened lanai,Large backyard,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.