Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full baths - direct bay view - one balcony with bay and canal view - Plus all amenities like pool - Jacussy - tiki hut - large entertainment area with grill and gas cooking -fishing station - pool bathroom - beach and boat ramp - Rent include your utilities - NO PETS seasonal rental only - vacant - Bay side Mile 106 -Another listing by The Queen of Rentals in the Keys ''