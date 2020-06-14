All apartments in Key Largo
Last updated February 20 2020

314 Loeb Avenue

314 Loeb Avenue · (305) 394-2616
Location

314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom. Wood floors run throughout the living room and hallway, with tile flooring in the kitchen and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The master suite has a private bath, with large jetted soaking tub & shower, vanity, and a bidet. Large glass block windows provide privacy while letting in natural light. The second bedroom and den/study share the large hall bath with step-in shower. Furnished or unfurnished. Owner is licensed Florida Realtor. It is rented. Available August 1st. Looking for a year rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Loeb Avenue have any available units?
314 Loeb Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Loeb Avenue have?
Some of 314 Loeb Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Loeb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 Loeb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Loeb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 314 Loeb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 314 Loeb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 Loeb Avenue does offer parking.
Does 314 Loeb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Loeb Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Loeb Avenue have a pool?
No, 314 Loeb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 314 Loeb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 Loeb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Loeb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Loeb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Loeb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Loeb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
