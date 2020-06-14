314 Loeb Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom. Wood floors run throughout the living room and hallway, with tile flooring in the kitchen and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The master suite has a private bath, with large jetted soaking tub & shower, vanity, and a bidet. Large glass block windows provide privacy while letting in natural light. The second bedroom and den/study share the large hall bath with step-in shower. Furnished or unfurnished. Owner is licensed Florida Realtor. It is rented. Available August 1st. Looking for a year rental.