Charming ''treehouse'' available now for long term rental in Key Largo. This unique home offers two bedrooms and one bath upstairs, an oversized yard with plenty of privacy and is convienently located across the street from Sunset Point Park. You truly have to see it to appreciate it's charm. Pets considered. $2,200 per month, with utilities (water & electric) included. Yard service also included. F/L/S due upon move in, plus application fee for background and credit check.