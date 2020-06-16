Amenities

patio / balcony new construction recently renovated gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room new construction sauna yoga

NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.5 BATHS with direct views of Miami City skyline and some bay!!! Unobstructed North West View from this corner unit with large wrap around balcony. Full-service complex offers outdoor pools, outdoor social areas, a state of the art gym, spa, sauna, steamroll, kids play room and social room, theatre room, yoga studio and much more. This gorgeous unit has floor-to-ceiling glass, spacious & open floor plans and modern European-style kitchen with cooking island. Extensive wrap around balcony which will let you to enjoy the city sunset and 180 Degree unobstructed view! Owner spent over in high-end quality upgrades! MUST SEE!!