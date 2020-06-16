All apartments in Key Largo
Find more places like 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Largo, FL
/
18
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

18

18 Miami Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Largo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
sauna
yoga
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.5 BATHS with direct views of Miami City skyline and some bay!!! Unobstructed North West View from this corner unit with large wrap around balcony. Full-service complex offers outdoor pools, outdoor social areas, a state of the art gym, spa, sauna, steamroll, kids play room and social room, theatre room, yoga studio and much more. This gorgeous unit has floor-to-ceiling glass, spacious & open floor plans and modern European-style kitchen with cooking island. Extensive wrap around balcony which will let you to enjoy the city sunset and 180 Degree unobstructed view! Owner spent over in high-end quality upgrades! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 have any available units?
18 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 have?
Some of 18's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 currently offering any rent specials?
18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 pet-friendly?
No, 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 18 offer parking?
No, 18 does not offer parking.
Does 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 have a pool?
Yes, 18 has a pool.
Does 18 have accessible units?
No, 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL 33037

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Key Largo Apartments with BalconyKey Largo Apartments with Pool
Key Largo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity