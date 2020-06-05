1111 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances. Spacious floor plan with floor-to-ceiling impact windows & doors. Modern open kitchen with brand new cabinetry, granite countertops and Bosch appliances. Includes built-in pantry + Bosch washer & dryer. Ample closets. New Bosch central A/C with built-in dehumidifier. Come live the ultimate island lifestyle with resort-like facilities including private beach access, 2 pools, tennis courts, gym, sauna, meditation garden, BBQ area and children’s playroom. Step out to the beach and enjoy the best of life!