All apartments in Key Biscayne
Find more places like 1111 Crandon Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
1111 Crandon Blvd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:32 PM

1111 Crandon Blvd

1111 Crandon Boulevard · (786) 301-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Biscayne
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B505 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances. Spacious floor plan with floor-to-ceiling impact windows & doors. Modern open kitchen with brand new cabinetry, granite countertops and Bosch appliances. Includes built-in pantry + Bosch washer & dryer. Ample closets. New Bosch central A/C with built-in dehumidifier. Come live the ultimate island lifestyle with resort-like facilities including private beach access, 2 pools, tennis courts, gym, sauna, meditation garden, BBQ area and children’s playroom. Step out to the beach and enjoy the best of life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Crandon Blvd have any available units?
1111 Crandon Blvd has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 Crandon Blvd have?
Some of 1111 Crandon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Crandon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Crandon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Crandon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Crandon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 1111 Crandon Blvd offer parking?
No, 1111 Crandon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Crandon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Crandon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Crandon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Crandon Blvd has a pool.
Does 1111 Crandon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1111 Crandon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Crandon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Crandon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Crandon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Crandon Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1111 Crandon Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms
Key Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity