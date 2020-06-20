All apartments in Kendall West
6537 SW 152 PL.
6537 SW 152 PL

6537 Southwest 152nd Place · (305) 778-3673
Location

6537 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL 33193
Westwind Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-37 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Beautiful and cozy one floor townhouse in WESTWIND LAKES GARDEN, 2 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic title floor. Across to the pool and comfortable patio with storage room, This townhouse has 2 parking spaces assigned and many guest parking ,Close to grade "A" schools, parks and grocery stores ,This property offers a wonderful layout with great living space,commodious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, accordion shutter, titan water heater, 2 fans and laundry inside the unit (tower washer and dryer ) 24 hours security patrol The community has a swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6537 SW 152 PL have any available units?
6537 SW 152 PL has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6537 SW 152 PL have?
Some of 6537 SW 152 PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 SW 152 PL currently offering any rent specials?
6537 SW 152 PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 SW 152 PL pet-friendly?
No, 6537 SW 152 PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall West.
Does 6537 SW 152 PL offer parking?
Yes, 6537 SW 152 PL does offer parking.
Does 6537 SW 152 PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6537 SW 152 PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 SW 152 PL have a pool?
Yes, 6537 SW 152 PL has a pool.
Does 6537 SW 152 PL have accessible units?
No, 6537 SW 152 PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 SW 152 PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6537 SW 152 PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6537 SW 152 PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6537 SW 152 PL does not have units with air conditioning.

