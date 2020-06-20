6537 SW 152 PL.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Beautiful and cozy one floor townhouse in WESTWIND LAKES GARDEN, 2 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic title floor. Across to the pool and comfortable patio with storage room, This townhouse has 2 parking spaces assigned and many guest parking ,Close to grade "A" schools, parks and grocery stores ,This property offers a wonderful layout with great living space,commodious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, accordion shutter, titan water heater, 2 fans and laundry inside the unit (tower washer and dryer ) 24 hours security patrol The community has a swimming pool