6223 SW 147th Ct
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

6223 SW 147th Ct

6223 Southwest 147th Court · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Southwest 147th Court, Kendall West, FL 33193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Kendall Townhouse - Property Id: 203911

Beautiful and updated townhome in Las Palmas. This family-friendly 1,372 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den boasts:
• 1 Story Corner Unit
• Updated Kitchen & Baths
• Tiled throughout
• New A/C unit
• New tankless water heater
• Large covered patio
• Large walk-in attic space for storage
• 2 parking space driveway
• Community pool
Centrally located minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and major highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203911
Property Id 203911

(RLNE5915886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 SW 147th Ct have any available units?
6223 SW 147th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall West, FL.
What amenities does 6223 SW 147th Ct have?
Some of 6223 SW 147th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 SW 147th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6223 SW 147th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 SW 147th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6223 SW 147th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6223 SW 147th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6223 SW 147th Ct offers parking.
Does 6223 SW 147th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6223 SW 147th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 SW 147th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6223 SW 147th Ct has a pool.
Does 6223 SW 147th Ct have accessible units?
No, 6223 SW 147th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 SW 147th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 SW 147th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 SW 147th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6223 SW 147th Ct has units with air conditioning.
