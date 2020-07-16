6223 SW 147th Ct

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Kendall Townhouse - Property Id: 203911



Beautiful and updated townhome in Las Palmas. This family-friendly 1,372 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den boasts:

• 1 Story Corner Unit

• Updated Kitchen & Baths

• Tiled throughout

• New A/C unit

• New tankless water heater

• Large covered patio

• Large walk-in attic space for storage

• 2 parking space driveway

• Community pool

Centrally located minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and major highways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203911

