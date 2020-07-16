6223 SW 147th Ct

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Kendall Townhouse - Property Id: 203911
Beautiful and updated townhome in Las Palmas. This family-friendly 1,372 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den boasts:
• 1 Story Corner Unit
• Updated Kitchen & Baths
• Tiled throughout
• New A/C unit
• New tankless water heater
• Large covered patio
• Large walk-in attic space for storage
• 2 parking space driveway
• Community pool
Centrally located minutes from schools, shopping, dining, and major highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203911
