Home
/
Kendall West, FL
/
15540 SW 80th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15540 SW 80th St
15540 Southwest 80th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kendall West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
15540 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL 33193
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled 3/2 for an amazing price! Unit is gorgeous. Apartment only has 1 Assigned space and 1 additional car can park with decal in any available guest spot. A third car will not be allowed to park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15540 SW 80th St have any available units?
15540 SW 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kendall West, FL
.
What amenities does 15540 SW 80th St have?
Some of 15540 SW 80th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15540 SW 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
15540 SW 80th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15540 SW 80th St pet-friendly?
No, 15540 SW 80th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kendall West
.
Does 15540 SW 80th St offer parking?
No, 15540 SW 80th St does not offer parking.
Does 15540 SW 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15540 SW 80th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15540 SW 80th St have a pool?
Yes, 15540 SW 80th St has a pool.
Does 15540 SW 80th St have accessible units?
No, 15540 SW 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15540 SW 80th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15540 SW 80th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15540 SW 80th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15540 SW 80th St does not have units with air conditioning.
