Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT PROMENADE AT KENDALE LAKES, TILE THRU OUT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PARKING. ONE ASSIGNED AND SECOND CAR TO BE PARKED ON GUEST. CENTRALLY LOCATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF KENDALL WITH AMENITIES SUCH AS 2 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, SECURITY OFFICERS. LAKE VIEW ETC. SEND COMPLETE APPLICATION WITH FULL CREDIT REPORT, LAST 3 MONTHS BANK STATEMENTS, AND RENTAL HISTORY. APPLICATION ON ATTACHMENTS