Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

This beautiful ground floor unit is immaculate with a king sized bed in master and queen in guest room. TV's in master bedroom room and living room. There's a nice screened-in patio over looking the green. This condo is a short walk to the heated community pool and the complex is adjacent to Carlin Park and close to the beach, Riverwalk, Harbourside, shopping and restaurants. Nice, quiet community with tennis and pickle ball. The location is amazing!