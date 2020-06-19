717 S Us S Highway 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

FIRST FLOOR, Annual, Off season, or seasonal. furnished/turnkey, water and cable included in rent.2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room/dining room combo, kitchen, ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, new washer/dryer, screened in patio with furniture, designated parking space with guest parking available. FURNISHED. Condo does not allow pets. Short walk to heated community pool, 2 hard court tennis courts, lighted for night play, and pickle ball. Walk to the ocean via private gate in back to Carlin Park area that has a small restaurant. Outside showers to wash off sand. Heart Trail directly thru private gate in back. River Walk along the Intracoastal Waterway across the street on US Highway 1.