Jupiter, FL
717 S Us S Highway 1
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

717 S Us S Highway 1

717 S US Highway 1 · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 S US Highway 1, Jupiter, FL 33477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
FIRST FLOOR, Annual, Off season, or seasonal. furnished/turnkey, water and cable included in rent.2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room/dining room combo, kitchen, ice maker, microwave, dishwasher, new washer/dryer, screened in patio with furniture, designated parking space with guest parking available. FURNISHED. Condo does not allow pets. Short walk to heated community pool, 2 hard court tennis courts, lighted for night play, and pickle ball. Walk to the ocean via private gate in back to Carlin Park area that has a small restaurant. Outside showers to wash off sand. Heart Trail directly thru private gate in back. River Walk along the Intracoastal Waterway across the street on US Highway 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 S Us S Highway 1 have any available units?
717 S Us S Highway 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 S Us S Highway 1 have?
Some of 717 S Us S Highway 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 S Us S Highway 1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 S Us S Highway 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S Us S Highway 1 pet-friendly?
No, 717 S Us S Highway 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 717 S Us S Highway 1 offer parking?
Yes, 717 S Us S Highway 1 does offer parking.
Does 717 S Us S Highway 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 S Us S Highway 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S Us S Highway 1 have a pool?
Yes, 717 S Us S Highway 1 has a pool.
Does 717 S Us S Highway 1 have accessible units?
No, 717 S Us S Highway 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S Us S Highway 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 S Us S Highway 1 has units with dishwashers.
