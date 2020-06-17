All apartments in Jupiter
701 Seafarer Circle

701 Seafarer Circle · (954) 205-5685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Seafarer Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Waterfront Condo with Western Exposure offering amazing Sunset and Marina Views. Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath and an oversized Laundry Room with Extra Storage and Murphy Bed. Marina at the Bluffs offers 4 swimming pools with Covered Pavillon, Bocce Court, Tennis Court, BBQ Grills, Boat Marina, Patrolled Security, and Walking distance to the Beach, Shopping Center and Restaurants. This is a seasonal or short term rental between Jan 1,2020 - Nov 30, 2020. No Pets allowed for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Seafarer Circle have any available units?
701 Seafarer Circle has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Seafarer Circle have?
Some of 701 Seafarer Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Seafarer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
701 Seafarer Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Seafarer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 701 Seafarer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 701 Seafarer Circle offer parking?
No, 701 Seafarer Circle does not offer parking.
Does 701 Seafarer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Seafarer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Seafarer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 701 Seafarer Circle has a pool.
Does 701 Seafarer Circle have accessible units?
No, 701 Seafarer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Seafarer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Seafarer Circle has units with dishwashers.
