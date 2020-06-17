701 Seafarer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful Waterfront Condo with Western Exposure offering amazing Sunset and Marina Views. Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath and an oversized Laundry Room with Extra Storage and Murphy Bed. Marina at the Bluffs offers 4 swimming pools with Covered Pavillon, Bocce Court, Tennis Court, BBQ Grills, Boat Marina, Patrolled Security, and Walking distance to the Beach, Shopping Center and Restaurants. This is a seasonal or short term rental between Jan 1,2020 - Nov 30, 2020. No Pets allowed for tenants.