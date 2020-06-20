6262 Adams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features a vaulted ceiling, an open living area ideal for entertaining, and low-maintenance flooring throughout. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, and enjoy the master suite, which boasts a walk-in closet and private bath.



(RLNE5826133)