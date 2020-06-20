All apartments in Jupiter
6262 Adams St

6262 Adams Street · (954) 546-2079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL 33458
The Heights of Jupiter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features a vaulted ceiling, an open living area ideal for entertaining, and low-maintenance flooring throughout. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, and enjoy the master suite, which boasts a walk-in closet and private bath.

(RLNE5826133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

