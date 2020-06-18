605 Mainsail Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL UPDATED OCEANFRONT/BEACH CONDO! Enjoy spectacular ocean views in this absolutely stunning, totally remodeled unit. Just steps to the beach, located in highly sought after gated community - Sea Colony. This 2 BR 2 Bath condo has been redone from top to bottom with beautifully appointed furnishings and fixtures in a modern and comfortable style. Enjoy the serene back deck that overlooks the green space and also faces the ocean! The Master BR has a King size bed and the downstairs Guest BR has a queen. The Master Bath has been totally remodeled and reworked to have his/her vanities, an oversized shower and separate water closet, all done in stunning Carrere marble with herringbone details in the floor and shower!AVAIL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY UPON APPROVAL. SEASON/OFF SEASON/ANNUA