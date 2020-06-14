All apartments in Jupiter
500 S Us Highway 1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

500 S Us Highway 1

500 US Route 1 · (888) 534-1116
Location

500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Yacht Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
media room
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
The pictures say it all. This meticulously maintained 3 Bed/3 Bath (3000 sq ft +) Condo, was the Model Unit for the 500 Bldg. and has all the designer furnishings! Step outside to a large extended entertainment terrace with sunset views for days and then a rare private gated staircase brings you poolside. Conveniently located on Jupiter's Riverwalk you are within walking distance to the marina (boat slips available for rent or own), shops, restaurants , movies and the local Maltz Jupiter Theatre. This is truly ''just bring your suitcase'' and enjoy Paradise kind of living! Fully Furnished, Turnkey-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Us Highway 1 have any available units?
500 S Us Highway 1 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Us Highway 1 have?
Some of 500 S Us Highway 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Us Highway 1 currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Us Highway 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Us Highway 1 pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Us Highway 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 500 S Us Highway 1 offer parking?
No, 500 S Us Highway 1 does not offer parking.
Does 500 S Us Highway 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Us Highway 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Us Highway 1 have a pool?
Yes, 500 S Us Highway 1 has a pool.
Does 500 S Us Highway 1 have accessible units?
No, 500 S Us Highway 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Us Highway 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S Us Highway 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
