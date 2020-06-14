All apartments in Jupiter
400 Fern Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

400 Fern Street

400 Fern Street · (561) 440-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL 33458
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
400 Fern Street Apt #A, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/1.5 first floor condo has a large fenced patio for relaxing or entertaining. Just minutes from the beach, I-95, the Turnpike, and the Abacoa nightlife! All measurements approximate Water, sewer, and garbage included! For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Investpro Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566828 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Fern Street have any available units?
400 Fern Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
Is 400 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Fern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 Fern Street offer parking?
No, 400 Fern Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 400 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
