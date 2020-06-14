Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

400 Fern Street Apt #A, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/1.5 first floor condo has a large fenced patio for relaxing or entertaining. Just minutes from the beach, I-95, the Turnpike, and the Abacoa nightlife! All measurements approximate Water, sewer, and garbage included! For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Investpro Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566828 ]