3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. https://agentferguson.com/featured-properties/3183-e-community-jupiter-fl-33458/ Annual Lease Highly Sought After Martinique Townhome. Well Maintained, Clean, in Premium Location. New granite and appliances in kitchen - 1 year old. Tile downstairs, 3 BR/ 2.5 BA/ 1 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOME WITH GREAT LOCATION ACROSS FROM LANDSCAPED PARK and WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL. Just a bike ride to downtown Abacoa and the stadium (where baseball teams play and have spring training). Convenient to the public course at Abacoa Country Club. Always something fun going on in this community! Art fests, Food truck invasions - too many activities to name - and just a short ride to some of the nicest beaches in Florida! One small pet considered - non refundable pet deposit $300 For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Keyes RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3578763 ]