Jupiter, FL
3183 East Community Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

3183 East Community Drive

3183 East Community Drive
Location

3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Martinique

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. https://agentferguson.com/featured-properties/3183-e-community-jupiter-fl-33458/ Annual Lease Highly Sought After Martinique Townhome. Well Maintained, Clean, in Premium Location. New granite and appliances in kitchen - 1 year old. Tile downstairs, 3 BR/ 2.5 BA/ 1 CAR GARAGE TOWN HOME WITH GREAT LOCATION ACROSS FROM LANDSCAPED PARK and WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL. Just a bike ride to downtown Abacoa and the stadium (where baseball teams play and have spring training). Convenient to the public course at Abacoa Country Club. Always something fun going on in this community! Art fests, Food truck invasions - too many activities to name - and just a short ride to some of the nicest beaches in Florida! One small pet considered - non refundable pet deposit $300 For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Keyes RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3578763 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3183 East Community Drive have any available units?
3183 East Community Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 3183 East Community Drive have?
Some of 3183 East Community Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3183 East Community Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3183 East Community Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 East Community Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3183 East Community Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3183 East Community Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3183 East Community Drive does offer parking.
Does 3183 East Community Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3183 East Community Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 East Community Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3183 East Community Drive has a pool.
Does 3183 East Community Drive have accessible units?
No, 3183 East Community Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 East Community Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3183 East Community Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
