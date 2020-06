Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor. Upstairs living area with kitchen and living room onto the 3rd floor for bedrooms and laundry. Small pet under 25 pounds considered.Botanica is located in a much desired part of Jupiter in the much sought after school zoning of Jupiter Middle School and Jupiter High. Bay Cedar is a quiet side street within the tree lined community.