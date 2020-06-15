All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

276 Murcia Drive

276 Murcia Drive · (561) 440-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

276 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
cable included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
extra storage
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease Beautifully furnished second floor one bedroom condo in Somerset. Updated appliances and laminate floors (no carpet) with large laundry area and tons of storage. Additional storage unit available with this property. Community includes pool, fitness center, clubhouse, putting green, play area, and picnic area. Great location within Abacoa. End unit and close to parking and amenities. No pets allowed for tenants per HOA. 7 month minimum required for lease. Security system. Water/sewer and digital starter cable included. Credit/background check and interview required. First, last, and security deposit required. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent,Courtesy of Keller Williams RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566369 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Murcia Drive have any available units?
276 Murcia Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 Murcia Drive have?
Some of 276 Murcia Drive's amenities include putting green, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Murcia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
276 Murcia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Murcia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 276 Murcia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 276 Murcia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 276 Murcia Drive does offer parking.
Does 276 Murcia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Murcia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Murcia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 276 Murcia Drive has a pool.
Does 276 Murcia Drive have accessible units?
No, 276 Murcia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Murcia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Murcia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
