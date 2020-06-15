276 Murcia Drive

Amenities

putting green cable included parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities cable included carpet extra storage furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green

76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease Beautifully furnished second floor one bedroom condo in Somerset. Updated appliances and laminate floors (no carpet) with large laundry area and tons of storage. Additional storage unit available with this property. Community includes pool, fitness center, clubhouse, putting green, play area, and picnic area. Great location within Abacoa. End unit and close to parking and amenities. No pets allowed for tenants per HOA. 7 month minimum required for lease. Security system. Water/sewer and digital starter cable included. Credit/background check and interview required. First, last, and security deposit required. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent,Courtesy of Keller Williams RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566369 ]