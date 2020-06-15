2401 Marina Isle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool internet access

Wi-Fi included! Beautiful condo with updated kitchen close to beach, shopping and restaurants! Granite counters, updated cabinets, newer appliances. Washer and dryer! Enjoy the ocean breezes from your two balconies overlooking a marina filled with majestic yachts! New owners bought new flat screen TVs for the living room and the master suite! Newer King bed in master with new large flat screen TV, two twin beds in 2nd bedroom with flat screen TV. Super close to one of four community pools. This end unit condo is on the second floor with stairs right next to the unit plus the building has an elevator for your convenience. Private washer/dryer in the condo. Jupiter area has world-class snorkeling, diving, fishing, restaurants! Only 20 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport!