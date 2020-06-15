All apartments in Jupiter
2401 Marina Isle Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:15 AM

2401 Marina Isle Way

2401 Marina Isle Way · (561) 722-3618
Location

2401 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
Wi-Fi included! Beautiful condo with updated kitchen close to beach, shopping and restaurants! Granite counters, updated cabinets, newer appliances. Washer and dryer! Enjoy the ocean breezes from your two balconies overlooking a marina filled with majestic yachts! New owners bought new flat screen TVs for the living room and the master suite! Newer King bed in master with new large flat screen TV, two twin beds in 2nd bedroom with flat screen TV. Super close to one of four community pools. This end unit condo is on the second floor with stairs right next to the unit plus the building has an elevator for your convenience. Private washer/dryer in the condo. Jupiter area has world-class snorkeling, diving, fishing, restaurants! Only 20 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Marina Isle Way have any available units?
2401 Marina Isle Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Marina Isle Way have?
Some of 2401 Marina Isle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Marina Isle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Marina Isle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Marina Isle Way pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Marina Isle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 2401 Marina Isle Way offer parking?
No, 2401 Marina Isle Way does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Marina Isle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Marina Isle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Marina Isle Way have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Marina Isle Way has a pool.
Does 2401 Marina Isle Way have accessible units?
No, 2401 Marina Isle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Marina Isle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Marina Isle Way has units with dishwashers.
