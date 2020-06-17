222 Maplecrest Circle

Amenities
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Very large 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus loft town home. Completely updated! New gray wood floors, Quarts counter tops, new cabinetry, new showers, new tub, NO Carpet, SS appliances, large dining area, Master bedroom/bath and 2nd bedroom/bath along with laundry including washer and dryer on 1st floor, 2 bedrooms with loft and 3rd bath upstairs. Screened private courtyard. Walking distance to Publix, restaurants, and shops. Great Jupiter Schools For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Kozlowski RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3566376 ]