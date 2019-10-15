209 Palmetto Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to the highly desirable Jupiter Village. Nestled on a beautiful lot with plenty of serene landscape and privacy, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. Enjoy the open concept kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry as well as upgraded tile flooring throughout. Very well maintained home with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Fully gated fenced in yard with plenty of backyard space makes this great for entertainment and easy to relax in your backyard. The home has full hurricane protection shutters. Excellent schooling zones in the area and a nice community pool. Great living and all of this located close to pristine dining, shopping, entertainment, easy access to 95 and turnpike, and very close distance to Palm Beach International airport.