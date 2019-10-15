All apartments in Jupiter
209 Palmetto Court

209 Palmetto Court · No Longer Available
Location

209 Palmetto Court, Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Welcome to the highly desirable Jupiter Village. Nestled on a beautiful lot with plenty of serene landscape and privacy, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for. Enjoy the open concept kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry as well as upgraded tile flooring throughout. Very well maintained home with vaulted ceilings in the living room. Fully gated fenced in yard with plenty of backyard space makes this great for entertainment and easy to relax in your backyard. The home has full hurricane protection shutters. Excellent schooling zones in the area and a nice community pool. Great living and all of this located close to pristine dining, shopping, entertainment, easy access to 95 and turnpike, and very close distance to Palm Beach International airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Palmetto Court have any available units?
209 Palmetto Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jupiter, FL.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Palmetto Court have?
Some of 209 Palmetto Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Palmetto Court currently offering any rent specials?
209 Palmetto Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Palmetto Court pet-friendly?
No, 209 Palmetto Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 209 Palmetto Court offer parking?
Yes, 209 Palmetto Court does offer parking.
Does 209 Palmetto Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Palmetto Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Palmetto Court have a pool?
Yes, 209 Palmetto Court has a pool.
Does 209 Palmetto Court have accessible units?
No, 209 Palmetto Court does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Palmetto Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Palmetto Court has units with dishwashers.
