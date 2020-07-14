1901 Marina Isle Way

Amenities

Monthly cleaning included in rent! Enjoy vibrant living in this peaceful ground floor condo on the Intracoastal Waterway, close to gorgeous beach, restaurants and shops! Looking for a furnished seasonal tenant! No expense spared in this completely renovated condo, beautifully decorated in the Coastal style! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, new cabinets and gorgeous white stone counters! Master bedroom has comfy king sized bed and ensuite bathroom with frameless glass shower, white vanity, walk-in closet! Queen sized bed in guest bedroom, and gorgeously updated guest bathroom with glass listello, new vanity! Minutes to Palm Beach International Airport, major shopping mall, and only a mile offshore to fish or scuba dive in 90 feet of water! It's vacation in paradise!