Last updated July 5 2020 at 12:20 PM

1901 Marina Isle Way

1901 Marina Isle Way · (561) 722-3618
Location

1901 Marina Isle Way, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Monthly cleaning included in rent! Enjoy vibrant living in this peaceful ground floor condo on the Intracoastal Waterway, close to gorgeous beach, restaurants and shops! Looking for a furnished seasonal tenant! No expense spared in this completely renovated condo, beautifully decorated in the Coastal style! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, new cabinets and gorgeous white stone counters! Master bedroom has comfy king sized bed and ensuite bathroom with frameless glass shower, white vanity, walk-in closet! Queen sized bed in guest bedroom, and gorgeously updated guest bathroom with glass listello, new vanity! Minutes to Palm Beach International Airport, major shopping mall, and only a mile offshore to fish or scuba dive in 90 feet of water! It's vacation in paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Marina Isle Way have any available units?
1901 Marina Isle Way has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Marina Isle Way have?
Some of 1901 Marina Isle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Marina Isle Way currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Marina Isle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Marina Isle Way pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Marina Isle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1901 Marina Isle Way offer parking?
No, 1901 Marina Isle Way does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Marina Isle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Marina Isle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Marina Isle Way have a pool?
No, 1901 Marina Isle Way does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Marina Isle Way have accessible units?
No, 1901 Marina Isle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Marina Isle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Marina Isle Way has units with dishwashers.
