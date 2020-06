Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. First floor unit, no stairs! Pet friendly with owner approval/restrictions and pet fee(s) apply. This is truly one of the great ones in Jupiter Ocean Racquet Club.