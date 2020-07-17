All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 155 Indian Creek Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
155 Indian Creek Parkway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

155 Indian Creek Parkway

155 Indian Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

155 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter, FL 33458
Sea Plum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Desirable 3 story Corner Unit, Light & Bright across from Preserve with 3 Bedrooms, 2.2 Baths, 2 Car Garage. First floor has large Den/Office you could use as a 4th Bedroom. Unit has been totally repainted and All New Laminate Wood Floors on Stairs and 2nd and 3rd Floors. 2nd Floor has Spacious Living Room with Natural Light, Open Kitchen, Dining Room and Front Patio. 3rd Floor are 3 Bedrooms and Laundry Area. Walk to Publix, Starbucks and Numerous Shops in Sea Plum Plaza. Great Location with A rated Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Indian Creek Parkway have any available units?
155 Indian Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jupiter, FL.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Indian Creek Parkway have?
Some of 155 Indian Creek Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Indian Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
155 Indian Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Indian Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 155 Indian Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 155 Indian Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 155 Indian Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 155 Indian Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Indian Creek Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Indian Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 155 Indian Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 155 Indian Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 155 Indian Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Indian Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Indian Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University