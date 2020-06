155 Galicia Way

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage

THIS MULTI-LEVEL CONDOMINIUM IS IN GREAT CONDITION. HOME IS JUST A SHORT WALK TO ''A'' RATED JUPITER SCHOOLS. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS. 1 CAR GARAGE. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, WOOD CABINETS, BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE THERE OWN PRIVATE FULL BATHS, MASTER HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. UTILITY CLOSET WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS A LARGE BEAUTIFUL RESORT STYLE POOL, PUTTING GREEN, BBQS, PICNIC AREA, LARGE OPEN GREEN SPACE w/PLAYGROUND, CLUBHOUSE, and FITNESS CENTER. WALK TO MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING ROGER DEAN STADIUM AND DOWNTOWN ABACOA AREA. All Dimensions are approximate.