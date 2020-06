Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Southwest Exposure marina view. Perfection in peace and serenity. Baby steps to Pool and Tennis. Excellent location in The Bluffs Marina. The Marina At The Bluffs Condominiums are perfectly placed on the Intracoastal Waterway, 0.8 miles from the beautiful blue Atlantic Ocean, within walking distance to a supermarket, pharmacy, restaurants, and more. They offer that true laid-back island feeling, without the hustle and bustle of other condominiums.