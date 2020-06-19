All apartments in Jupiter
1200 Town Center Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

1200 Town Center Drive

1200 Town Center Drive · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Town Center Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1200 Town Center Drive Apt #209, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. This is the unit you had oped to find. Totally renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo is in the Heart of Abacoa. This unit is perfect for roommates as each bedroom has its own bathroom. Calling all baseball fans,step out your door and treat yourself to game at Rodger Dean. Close to one of the best beaches Florida has to offer. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3567086 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Town Center Drive have any available units?
1200 Town Center Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
Is 1200 Town Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Town Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Town Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1200 Town Center Drive offer parking?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Town Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Town Center Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Town Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Town Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Town Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Town Center Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
