Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

1200 Town Center Drive Apt #209, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. This is the unit you had oped to find. Totally renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo is in the Heart of Abacoa. This unit is perfect for roommates as each bedroom has its own bathroom. Calling all baseball fans,step out your door and treat yourself to game at Rodger Dean. Close to one of the best beaches Florida has to offer. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3567086 ]