115 San Remo Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa. This Mediterranean style, single story home, includes a generous size eat-in kitchen, wood floors, generous size bedrooms, a screened-in pool, and covered lanai. A comfortable, wrap-around porch is great for relaxing & enjoying the views. Both the interior & exterior have been recently painted. Close to everything, including downtown Abacoa, Roger Dean Chevrolet stadium, shopping, Scripps Research, Max Planck Research, ''A'' rated schools, FAU Honors campus, minutes to the beach. Tenant must secure a renter's insurance policy. No smoking. Sorry, no pets.