Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

115 San Remo Drive

115 San Remo Drive · (561) 876-1036
Location

115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Tuscany

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa. This Mediterranean style, single story home, includes a generous size eat-in kitchen, wood floors, generous size bedrooms, a screened-in pool, and covered lanai. A comfortable, wrap-around porch is great for relaxing & enjoying the views. Both the interior & exterior have been recently painted. Close to everything, including downtown Abacoa, Roger Dean Chevrolet stadium, shopping, Scripps Research, Max Planck Research, ''A'' rated schools, FAU Honors campus, minutes to the beach. Tenant must secure a renter's insurance policy. No smoking. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 San Remo Drive have any available units?
115 San Remo Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 San Remo Drive have?
Some of 115 San Remo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 San Remo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 San Remo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 San Remo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 San Remo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 115 San Remo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 San Remo Drive offers parking.
Does 115 San Remo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 San Remo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 San Remo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 San Remo Drive has a pool.
Does 115 San Remo Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 San Remo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 San Remo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 San Remo Drive has units with dishwashers.
