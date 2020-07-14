All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 1000 N Us Highway 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
1000 N Us Highway 1
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:37 AM

1000 N Us Highway 1

1000 US Route 1 · (561) 352-8929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated and fully furnished, this sparkling gem sits on Jupiter's fabulously blue Intracoastal waterway! Light, airy and spaciousinterior tastefully appointed and ample outdoor living spaces designed to capture the spirit of vacation living. This is a newly updated home so everything is fresh and clean. Situated in a guard gated community just a few minuteswalk to shops, dining, movies and more. Community pool and tennis. Private boat dock behind unit available for an additional $2000/mo will accommodate up toapprox. 60' vessel. No garage parking available however there is ample driveway parking for 2 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N Us Highway 1 have any available units?
1000 N Us Highway 1 has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 N Us Highway 1 have?
Some of 1000 N Us Highway 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N Us Highway 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N Us Highway 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 N Us Highway 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 N Us Highway 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1000 N Us Highway 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 N Us Highway 1 offers parking.
Does 1000 N Us Highway 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 N Us Highway 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N Us Highway 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 N Us Highway 1 has a pool.
Does 1000 N Us Highway 1 have accessible units?
No, 1000 N Us Highway 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N Us Highway 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 N Us Highway 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1000 N Us Highway 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity