1000 N Us Highway 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautifully updated and fully furnished, this sparkling gem sits on Jupiter's fabulously blue Intracoastal waterway! Light, airy and spaciousinterior tastefully appointed and ample outdoor living spaces designed to capture the spirit of vacation living. This is a newly updated home so everything is fresh and clean. Situated in a guard gated community just a few minuteswalk to shops, dining, movies and more. Community pool and tennis. Private boat dock behind unit available for an additional $2000/mo will accommodate up toapprox. 60' vessel. No garage parking available however there is ample driveway parking for 2 vehicles.