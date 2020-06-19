All apartments in Juno Beach
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:39 AM

810 Juno Ocean

810 Juno Ocean Walk · (561) 523-5233
Location

810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL 33408
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404b · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great ocean breezes, and partial ocean view! Overlooks pool area and preserves to the South and East. Private location, 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 and 1/2 bath plus detached 1 car garage! All tile and beautiflly decorated, Granite and white cabinets in the kitchen with a large pantry, crown molding, high impact glass and sliders throughout. Your own private foyer as you get off the elevator. Washer and dryer, walking distance to publix and shopping. Enjoy morning coffee and amazing sunsets on the huge wrap around balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Juno Ocean have any available units?
810 Juno Ocean has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Juno Ocean have?
Some of 810 Juno Ocean's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Juno Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
810 Juno Ocean isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Juno Ocean pet-friendly?
No, 810 Juno Ocean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 810 Juno Ocean offer parking?
Yes, 810 Juno Ocean does offer parking.
Does 810 Juno Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Juno Ocean offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Juno Ocean have a pool?
Yes, 810 Juno Ocean has a pool.
Does 810 Juno Ocean have accessible units?
No, 810 Juno Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Juno Ocean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Juno Ocean has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Juno Ocean have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Juno Ocean does not have units with air conditioning.
