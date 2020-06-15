630 Ocean Drive

Amenities

This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away. The kitchen has been updated with everything you can imagine, tons of cabinet space, wine fridge and a large island for entertaining. All rooms have been renovated including the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, impact sliding doors and windows, plantation shutters, etc. Recessed lighting is throughout the unit. NO washer and dryer in the unit. Coin laundry on each floor of building. Tenant responsible for electric each month, WiFi and premium cable channels, connections and fees.