Juno Beach, FL
630 Ocean Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:54 AM

630 Ocean Drive

630 Ocean Drive · (561) 722-3618
Location

630 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away. The kitchen has been updated with everything you can imagine, tons of cabinet space, wine fridge and a large island for entertaining. All rooms have been renovated including the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, impact sliding doors and windows, plantation shutters, etc. Recessed lighting is throughout the unit. NO washer and dryer in the unit. Coin laundry on each floor of building. Tenant responsible for electric each month, WiFi and premium cable channels, connections and fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Ocean Drive have any available units?
630 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 630 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
630 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 630 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 630 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 630 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 630 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 630 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 630 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 630 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
