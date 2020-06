Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Live close to the beach without the beach prices! Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated. This is the perfect condo to call your home! There are 2 heated pools and a clubhouse for your enjoyment. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, MacArthur Park I95 and the Turnpike. You don't want to miss this one!