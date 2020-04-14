9110 HUNT CLUB LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom garage home is located in the Regency Park neighborhood in Port Richey FL, nestled right between US-19 and Little Rd! Tiled flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms to suit everyone's needs. Centrally located kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Garage for keeping your vehicle nicely shaded or for your additional storage needs. Screened-in back patio perfect for relaxing on after a long days work! Pet-friendly!! Call today!