apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:38 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Jasmine Estates, FL with pool
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Lakes
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Jasmine Estates
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
1 of 58
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8638 CANDIDA LANE
8638 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
Results within 5 miles of Jasmine Estates
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
9421 Sunshine Boulevard
9421 Sunshine Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1708 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11944 PALM BAY COURT
11944 Palm Bay Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1918 sqft
This is totally redone and upgraded house with new flooring, new appliances, all interior repainted, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new screened lanai, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage move in ready. On conservation with pond view. End of street.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8309 Night Owl Court
8309 Night Owl Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2213 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14035 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$940
Spacious mobile homes for rent in Pasco County! Check out our amazing amenities: -washer and dryer hookups -pool -playground -basketball court -on site maintenance get moved in tonight (RLNE1254612)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12303 PARTRIDGE HILL ROW
12303 Partridge Hill Row, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1519 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage is located in the Beacon Woods Community. You can enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool, outdoor grills, stage programs, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts, racquetball and shuffleboard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14011 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
