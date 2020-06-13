Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jasmine Estates, FL

Finding an apartment in Jasmine Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
9521 Richwood Ln
9521 Richwood Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
860 sqft
This home has no carpets and has been recently completely re-modeled with wood plank and Tile floors throughout. 3 Bed/ 1 Bath. 1 Car Attached Garage. Backyard is fenced. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 16

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ridge Crest Gardens
1 Unit Available
8653 Spanish Moss dr
8653 Spanish Moss Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1501 sqft
Rare 4 Bedroom in Port Richey - This Home Features Four Bedrooms a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
Results within 1 mile of Jasmine Estates

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5691 Mercado Drive
5691 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
5691 Mercado Drive Available 07/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 off 1st month rent!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5648 Marbella Drive
5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
10106 Willow Drive
10106 Willow Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Refreshed 3/2/1 ini Port Richey - This Home Features an Updated Kitchen with Granite, Updated Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Newer Flooring and Freshly Painted inside. Enjoy the Screen enclosed lanai. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
Custom Commerce Center
1 Unit Available
8651 Candida Ln
8651 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Results within 5 miles of Jasmine Estates
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4090 sqft
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14028 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jasmine Estates, FL

Finding an apartment in Jasmine Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

