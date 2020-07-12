Apartment List
FL
/
jasmine estates
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:52 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Jasmine Estates, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jasmine Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Clemente East
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME  THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING  HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL..  FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Embassy Hills
6935 Twilite Drive
6935 Twilite Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home available to rent now! This home has received a fresh coat of paint, new flooring in the bedrooms and has central AC. Call today to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9120 hunt club ln
9120 Hunt Club Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Nice 2bed 1bath great location - Property Id: 306382 New flooring new paint inside and out 1 car garage move in ready available July 1. Call Troy 1st month last month and month deposit required Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
7034 Westcott Dr
7034 Westcott Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home in the Regency Park area . Enter to the spacious living room dining room combo that leads to the kitchen featuring Brand New Granite Counter Tops and a large breakfast bar.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Embassy Hills
7315 Bimini Drive
7315 Bimini Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. The house has tile flooring throughout. Has a 3rd room in back.... Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near CR-54 and US-19.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Jasmine Estates

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9136 ROYAL PALM AVENUE
9136 Royal Palm Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1246 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET NEW PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY. FEATURES TILE AND WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT, NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8638 CANDIDA LANE
8638 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6435 DREXEL DRIVE
6435 Drexel Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
GREAT CONDO ALL FRESHLY REDONE, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT , UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. WATER, CABLE, TRASH INCLUDED,2 CAR PRIVATE CARPORT LOCATED 6 FEET FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR. WASHER AND DRYER IN CONDO, HUGE PRIVATE STORAGE SHED 25X8 INCLUDED.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7020 Bougenville Dr.
7020 Bougenville Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
883 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath for Rent in Port Richey! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent in Port Richey! This unit features wood laminate flooring throughout! The kitchen has plenty of counter space with decorative white cabinets and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Jasmine Estates
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace Gardens
11234 Tamarix Ave
11234 Tamarix Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom - Perfect condition! One car garage. $950 a month $950 security deposit 1 year lease to start - long term tenant preferred.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Berkley Woods
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jasmine Estates, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jasmine Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

