2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
94 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jasmine Estates, FL
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Jasmine Estates
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8034 JASMINE BOULEVARD
8034 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE OVER 1200SF. READY JUNE 19TH. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BREAKFAST BAR
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7623 Rottingham Road
7623 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1163 sqft
***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.
Results within 5 miles of Jasmine Estates
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
Orange Brook
4 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richey Lakes
1 Unit Available
7851 Bolam Avenue
7851 Bolam Avenue, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
7851 Bolam Avenue Available 07/01/20 For Rent - 2 BR/1 BA Single Family Home - In the Richey Lakes neighborhood of New Port Richey, this home is a must see! Plenty of room outside to keep your boat or other toys! Enclosed lanai at the rear of the
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6925 Julia Ct 6925
6925 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867 Call us today to lock in your 2 bedroom villa at Julia Court W/D connections! All tile flooring, unit 6925 is ready NOW CALL TODAY 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Dont worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Villas
1 Unit Available
6715 Parkside Dr.
6715 Parkside Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
6715 Parkside Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2/1.5 Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Connections - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath Home with Garage and Washer and Dryer Hookups. Private Fence.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
