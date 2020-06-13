Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Jasmine Estates, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Jasmine Estates

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.
Results within 5 miles of Jasmine Estates
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Massachusetts Heights
1 Unit Available
6902 FOREST AVENUE
6902 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
420 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1737 sqft
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Place at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
7837 Prospect Hill Circle
7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2592 sqft
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulf Side Estates
1 Unit Available
7918 Butler Ave
7918 Butler Avenue, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Great 3/1 in Hudson, freshly renovated - Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with 1000 sqft of living space. This home has amazing curb appeal, freshly renovated and all appliances are included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4090 sqft
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Dont worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3649 Modesto St
3649 Modesto Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
Beautiful home located in Seven Springs/Michell school district. 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors throughout out and laminate in bedrooms, kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1
6035 Sea Ranch Dr 411, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jasmin Acres
1 Unit Available
7366 ROYAL PALM DRIVE
7366 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
744 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features terrazzo floors throughout the home, no carpet! The kitchen features neutral tones and includes the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
The Townhomes By The Gulf At Sand Pebble
1 Unit Available
8302 AQUILA STREET
8302 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1439 sqft
AMAZING, WATERFRONT TOWNHOME, WITH PRIVATE DOCK & EASY ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO. REMODELED KITCHEN (IKEA CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS). ALL NEW APPLIANCES (DARK GRAY STAINLESS).

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4516 SEAGULL DRIVE
4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balconies in this corner unit on the top floor.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Imperial Embassy Condo
1 Unit Available
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Magnolia Valley
1 Unit Available
7461 LIVE OAK LANE
7461 Live Oak Lane, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1272 sqft
This charming home is a must-see. Features include a lovely front porch, updated bathroom fixtures, and tile flooring throughout the interior.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jasmine Estates, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jasmine Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

