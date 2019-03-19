All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7405 Oakshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7405 Oakshire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7405 Oakshire Drive

7405 Oakshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7405 Oakshire Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Richey! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Fenced-In Yard, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Porch, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/687500 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Oakshire Drive have any available units?
7405 Oakshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7405 Oakshire Drive have?
Some of 7405 Oakshire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Oakshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Oakshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Oakshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Oakshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Oakshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Oakshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 7405 Oakshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Oakshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Oakshire Drive have a pool?
No, 7405 Oakshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Oakshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7405 Oakshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Oakshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Oakshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 Oakshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 Oakshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College