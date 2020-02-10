All apartments in Ives Estates
978 NE 193rd Ter C978
978 NE 193rd Ter C978

978 Northeast 193rd Terrace · (201) 845-7300
Location

978 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community. House is upgraded with top of the line materials, including Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz Table Top Kitchen Island, White Wood kitchen Cabinetry. Brand new floor in living/dinning area. House features one bedroom downstairs and 4 Upstairs. Price includes High Speed Internet, Full Cable with Premium movies. Landscaping is included as well. Complex Amenities includes a Heated Pool, 2 Playgrounds, Clubhouse and more. Property is near Highways, Aventura Mall and Aventura Hospital and RestaurantsiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have any available units?
978 NE 193rd Ter C978 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have?
Some of 978 NE 193rd Ter C978's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 currently offering any rent specials?
978 NE 193rd Ter C978 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 pet-friendly?
No, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 offer parking?
No, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 does not offer parking.
Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have a pool?
Yes, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 has a pool.
Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have accessible units?
No, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 does not have accessible units.
Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have units with dishwashers?
No, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 have units with air conditioning?
No, 978 NE 193rd Ter C978 does not have units with air conditioning.
