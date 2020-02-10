978 NE 193rd Ter C978

Amenities

Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community. House is upgraded with top of the line materials, including Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz Table Top Kitchen Island, White Wood kitchen Cabinetry. Brand new floor in living/dinning area. House features one bedroom downstairs and 4 Upstairs. Price includes High Speed Internet, Full Cable with Premium movies. Landscaping is included as well. Complex Amenities includes a Heated Pool, 2 Playgrounds, Clubhouse and more. Property is near Highways, Aventura Mall and Aventura Hospital and RestaurantsiP